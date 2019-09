Update: Things have settled down since this morning. Oil is back above $98.



And US stocks are now nicely higher.

Original post: Get out of bed. The day is beginning with more commodity crashing.

This time it’s the grains getting whacked, as well oil!

It’s down to around $95!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.