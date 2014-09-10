Every iTunes User Gets The New U2 Album 'Songs of Innocence' For Free

Apple just announced that it was giving away U2’s new album, “Songs of Innocence,” to everyone with an iTunes account who wants it: more than half a billion people.

It will also be available to stream on Wednesday on Beats Music.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called it “music history” and the “biggest release of all time.”

So how do you get it? That’s amazingly simple. If you don’t have an iTunes account, get one before Oct. 13.

If you do have an account, log in and head to the iTunes Store. Search for U2 then click on the “Free” button under the “Songs of Innocence” album. Enter your Apple ID and that’s it. The songs will show up in your library and on any device you have linked to iCloud.

If you want to store these songs on the device itself, available without an internet connection, you must then download them to the device from your Library.

This offer is good until Oct. 13. After that, U2 will be releasing the album via retailers other than iTunes.

Apple/iTunes Click the free button. That’s it!

