ROYAL & LOOKING: The world's 14 most eligible royals

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand The 28-year old princess is the daughter of the Crown Prince Maha Vajralongkorn. She was educated at Chalalongkorn University where she received a degree in Fine Arts. In 2007, she was invited to show her collection at Paris Fashion Week, entitled 'Presence of the Past.' The following year she debuted another collection, gaining a royal presence within the fashion world. Recently, she decided to rename Tachai Island, part of the Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea, 'Sirivannavari,' after herself. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales Prince Harry is 30 years old and fifth in line for the throne. The second son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, he made headlines for a few scandalous adventures during his teenage years but has since calmed down. Harry is an officer in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was commissioned in a regiment of the Household Cavalry in the British Army. The younger brother of Prince William has publicly dated Chelsy Davy, who was his date to his brother's wedding. Lately he's been spotted with 'Doctor Who' star Jenna Coleman. Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary of York Princess Beatrice is 26 years old and seventh in line for the throne. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. She graduated from the University of London with a degree in history. In early 2015, she left her job as a coordinating producer at Sony's London office. The departure came shortly after her salary (allegedly £19,500) was revealed by hackers. Often called 'the party princess,' she is the only member of the Royal Family to have completed the London Marathon. Prince Sébastien Henri Marie Guillaume of Luxembourg Twenty-three-year-old Prince Sébastien is the fifth and youngest child of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. Also the Prince of Nassau, Sébastien fled the nest to attend Ohio's Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he recently graduated with a degree in International Business, Marketing and Communications. He's a huge art buff and likes to spend his free time playing rugby and doing outdoorsy stuff like climbing, skiing, and hiking. Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena of York Princess Eugenie is 25 years old and eighth in line for the throne. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. After graduating with combined honours from Newcastle University, the princess moved to New York to work for Paddle8, an online auction house. She has been dating Jack Brooksbank, a former waiter, for the past five years. Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark Prince Philippos was born to King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne-Marie in 1986, but is a prince in title only. The Greek monarchy was abolished and his father, the King, deposed in 1973. The Prince is extremely elusive and prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark Princess Theodora is 32 years old. She received her university education in the U.S. where she graduated in 2006. In 2010 she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in cinematography, which led to her debut role in 'The Bold and the Beautiful.' Prince Albert of Thurn und Taxis Twelfth in line for the throne, Prince Albert is 31 years old and is head of the House Thurn and Taxis. He is a German socialite who made Forbes' billionaires list at the age of 8. Currently he lives in his family's castle in Bulgaria. When he's not dodging the paparazzi, he likes to drive race cars. Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein Nicknamed 'Vince the Prince,' Wenzeslaus is second in line for the throne of one of Europe's wealthiest monarchs. No stranger to the international spotlight, he famously dated Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima for a couple of years in the early '00s. Lady Amelia Sophia Theodora Mary Margaret Windsor The granddaughter of the Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Lady Amelia is 19 years old and one of the freshest faces on the international society circuit. Already a fashion darling, she made her debut at last year's prestigious Bal des Débutantes in Paris. Lady Amelia is 36th in line for the throne. Prince Haji Abdul Azim of Brunei The Prince of Brunei is 32 years old and is third in line for the throne. He is the second born prince to His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah but is a paparazzi favourite because of his lavish lifestyle. Known as a ladies man, he throws extremely elaborate parties where the guest list has included Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Sophia Loren, and Joan Collins. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan is 32 years old and is the Crown Prince of Dubai. He graduated from the military college Sandhurst and later attended the London School of Economics (but did not graduate). He is a talented equestrian, semi-professional sky-diver and enjoys poetry, cars, and camels. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the UAE Sheikha Maitha is 35 years old and is the younger daughter of the current ruler of Dubai. She has achieved international recognition in taekwondo and karate, winning the silver medal in 2006 at the Asian games. King Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi of South Africa The 46-year-old King is the 26th paramount ruler of Royal Bafokeng Nation, a northwest province in South Africa. He received his degree at Natal University, where he studied architecture and urban planning. He is currently the non-executive director of Royal Bafokeng Resources and also the president of the Mineral Rights Association of Indigenous People of South Africa. Now get to know Sweden's newest royal... 