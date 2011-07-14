Get To Know The Jurors In The Roger Clemens Trial

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thumbnail sketches of the jurors who will decide whether star pitcher Roger Clemens lied to Congress about the use of performance-enhancing drugs. All the information comes from public statements by the jurors themselves or statements about them by attorneys in the case during four days of jury selection. The jurors themselves were not told which seats were occupied by alternates and were told by the judge to avoid news reports or discussions of the trial outside the courtroom.___



Seat 2: Male, retired painter, plasterer and mason for Smithsonian Institution. Son and daughter-in-law are District of Columbia police officers. Previously served on a jury in a murder case.

Seat 3: Female, married, retired public schools counselor. Last attended professional baseball game at the old Griffith Stadium, long-since demolished but once home of the Washington Senators, who left town decades ago.

Seat 4: Female, 55, yoga teacher and lawyer. Says she’s not a huge baseball fan. Would recommend against steroid use, saying: “We tend to be vegetarian. We don’t encourage the use of artificial hormones.” Worked at U.S. attorney’s office in Portland, Ore., while in law school nearly 30 years ago. Says U.S. drug laws are “a bit heavy-handed.”

Seat 5: Female, in her 50s, married, guest services manager at area shopping mall. Says father was a strict, but fair, parole officer.

Seat 7: Female, married, management analyst. Says she is a Philadelphia Eagles football fan who knows nothing about baseball. Says she likes Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who was convicted for his role in dogfighting. Says of Vick, “I thought he was done wrong.” Nephew was convicted of drug-related crime.

Seat 8: Female letter carrier for Postal Service for 14 years, previously at Library of Congress. Never heard of Clemens or seen a baseball game. Asked whether she’s ever been bitten by a dog says no, “but I’m terrified of ’em.”

Seat 9: Female, early 60s, 44-year civilian employee of Marine Corps. A passionate Washington Redskins football fan with no interest in baseball. Asked if she’s biased against Texans because of her love for the Redskins and their bitter rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys, says Clemens will “get as fair consideration as anyone else.”

Seat 10: Female who used to work at the souvenir stand in the Capitol. Is a first cousin of Al Bumbry, the former player who was a coach for the Boston Red Sox when Clemens played for the team. Hasn’t been to a game since the Senators played at Griffith Stadium. On dialysis 3 days a week, but that won’t stop her from attending the trial.

Seat 11: Male, part-time home health aide. Says he once was victim of stabbing and assault but did not press charges. Witnessed two shootings from grandmother’s bedroom window. Roots for the Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants. Says he will be “very, very fair in this case.”

Seat 13: Female, 22, lives at home with parents and nearly 2-year-old daughter. Parents both work for Marriott. She works two part-time jobs and wants to design her own fashion line.

Seat 14: Female, late 40s, married with children ages 13 and 10. Trained as graphic artist and worked for eight years as an investigator for cousin and Washington-based lawyer. Cases included drugs, murder and prostitution. Not a baseball fan. Likes the Cowboys in football.

Seat 16: Female, lawyer for Federal Communications Commission involved in TV station licensing. Husband also is lawyer and they have one son. Says she looked up Clemens on Internet after husband told her she might be on Clemens jury. Has no trial or criminal law experience, but close friend is married to prominent defence lawyer. Once worked with personal trainer, but says they never discussed dietary supplements. Says she doesn’t know how to turn on TV at home.

Alternates:

Seat 1: Female, 20-year employee of U.S. Department of Transportation, college graduate. A Pittsburgh Steelers football fan who does not follow baseball.

Seat 6: Female, 47, civilian Navy employee. Spent 11 years on active duty in the Marines, rising to rank of sergeant. Left because of a knee injury. Studying for doctorate in organizational management. Has heard of admitted steroids user and potential witness Jose Canseco only because of his appearance on television’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Seat 12: Male, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employee. An avid cyclist who previously lived in Houston and Dallas. About steroids, says, “There seems to be a grey area of what is legal and not legal.”

Seat 15: Male, employed by area public schools system in bus garage. North Carolina native who moved to Washington area 25 years ago looking for work. One of four children is a police officer in North Carolina. Doesn’t know what position Clemens played or his former teams. Says he was bothered by indecisive fellow juror on a criminal case who kept jury from reaching a verdict.

