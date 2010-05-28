Get This: New Leak Estimate Is 666,666.666 Barrels

And now we know that the Deepwater Horizon oil leak is the work of the devil.



New estimates From the US Geological Survey suggest that as many as 28 million gallons of oil may have been spewed, according to LA Times. That’s way higher than the 11 million that were spilled in the Exxon Valdez.

So how many barrels of oil is that? There are 42 gallons per barrel, meaning that the number of barrels is… 666,666.6666666.

Yes, we’re talking about the mark of the beast here.

Meanwhile, the head of the MMS has been fired, the first big administration casualty.

