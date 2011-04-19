Grooveshark Swipes Back At Google And Lets You Download Its Banned App Anyway

Photo: Grooveshark

On April 6, Google pulled Grooveshark from the Android Market because of licensing and copyright concerns.We showed you how to grab the old Grooveshark app from a download website, but now Grooveshark has struck back and offered an official non-Android-Market version of its app.



Grooveshark Premium users are good to go, but non-Premium users get a two-week trial of Premium services.

This will only work on Android phones that allow external applications (sorry AT&T customers).

Click here to download the app from Grooveshark using your Android device.

(Via Lifehacker)

