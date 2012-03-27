Get The Most Versatile Wardrobe Possible With Just 6 Items

Photo: Flickr / mum Smackley

When you get up in the morning, you probably never think, “I have nothing to wear!”Just kidding.



We know how it goes. You get up and bounce over to your closet, psyched to look really good. But sometimes, when you throw on an outfit, it just falls short.

Well, we’ve got a solution for you. It’s called the Essential Outfitter.

Simply put, it’s a magical tool that will help you combine basics effortlessly—and make you look good all the time.

To create the Essential Outfitter, we drew up a list of 15 wardrobe basics guaranteed to go the distance for you. These are the go-tos you turn to over and over again on nothing-to-wear mornings; the ones that will boost your confidence in the conference room and at cocktail parties. The ones that never go out of style.

Then, we tossed in 15 essential accessories, mixed everything up and served up perfect outfits for every occasion, from date nights to business lunches to weekend brunches. We’ve even got you covered on vacation.

Select any item in the Essential Outfitter (which is just one of the many fun tools in our Priceless Style Bootcamp), and see how many looks you can create with only 15 essential clothing items and 15 essential accessories.

But when you’re done, don’t close the window! We wouldn’t leave you all inspired with nowhere to go, so we’ve included a chart of good value, mid-range and high-end versions of each of the classic work pieces we recommend.

THE ESSENTIAL OUTFITTER

Before you dive into the chart, one important note: Below we’ve given you options to suit every budget. Normally we’d never recommend that you spend almost $200 on a silk blouse, but we stand by our belief that these pieces are so essential, versatile and useful that if you have the budget for it, you can use your hard-earned money to invest in something a) that’s classic, b) that you love, c) that’s high-quality and d) that will last.

Just remember that if you get seduced by a high-end piece, it only makes good financial and fashion sense if it fits your budget.

If you like The Essential Outfitter, there’s more where that came from.

This post originally appeared at LearnVest.

