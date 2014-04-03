Black Car Startup Gett's Genius April Fools' Marketing Ploy Makes Me Never Want To Use Uber Again

Get Taxi We became besties in a heartbeat.

Black car service startup Gett, globally known as GetTaxi, embarked on an amazing April Fools’ Day gimmick.

Yesterday, Gett offered its riders special experiences ranging from getting a tattoo on your way home to chilling with a monkey in the back seat of an SUV.

Given that we may never have the opportunity again to hang out with a monkey, my colleague Jillian D’Onfro and I jumped at the opportunity.

Our Gett car picked us up right on time at 6 p.m. We hopped in the car and felt overwhelmed with joy at the sight of Bam Bam the monkey.

Before yesterday, I had never taken a Gett ride because I usually just automatically default to Uber. In fact, I’ve even started using it as a verb. I sometimes find myself saying, “I’m just going to Uber it.”

But my experience yesterday with Gett was so incredible that I could see it becoming my new go-to car app in New York. Of course, Bam Bam won’t be there to accompany me on every ride. For all I know, and it pains me to say this, I’ll never see him again.

But what this whole gimmick tells me is that Gett is a fun company that ultimately just wants to make its customers happy. Granted, Uber has had some fun marketing ploys like ice cream and kitten deliveries. Though, the kitten delivery ploy was kind of a bust because there were not enough kittens to meet the demand.

Unlike Uber, Gett has a fixed pricing system, so you will always pay the same base fair from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. During busy times, there is a flat $US5 fee. That means no jaws will drop at the sight of the final cost.

GetTaxi was founded in 2010, but launched in New York last August. To date, GetTaxi has raised $US52 million in venture funding.

Check out some pictures from the experience below.

Get Taxi Jillian D’Onfro and I are mesmerized by this little guy.

Disclosure: Gett CMO Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal. Weisenthal does not take part in editorial questions relating to the car hailing industry.

