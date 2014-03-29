Ridesharing Startup Gett Will Give You A Tattoo On Your Way Home

Ridesharing startup Gett, globally known as GetTaxi, has embarked on an interesting April Fool’s Day gimmick.

Starting today, Get riders can pre-book special experiences for April 1. These experiences range from getting your hair done on your way to work to getting a tattoo on the way home.

We’re particularly interested in the #GettTatted one. Though, that does bring up some safety concerns. Luckily, Gett says, it did a full background check with the tattoo artist and will also provide releases for everyone.

“It’s safe, but probably not the time for super detailed work!” Gett head of marketing Brooke Moreland told Business Insider via email.

In order to sign up, download the app for iOS or Android. Set the pickup time to April 1 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., and then tap more details. Since we want the tattoo, we wrote #GettTatted so that we can get a tattoo on our way home.

Take a look at all of the experiences below:

#GettDid Get your hair styled while you take a ride in a luxury Gett car. #GettRoasted Get roasted by a professional comedian on your ride home. #GettBananas Ride with your new best pal, Johan the monkey. #GettPsyched Ride into the future with your personal tarot card reader. #GettFamous Roll like a celeb with paparazzi snapping your every move. #GettAir Relax and fill your lungs with oxygen from a mobile oxygen bar. #GettNailed Multitask in style. Get a professional, quickie manicure on the way to your destination. #GettMuscle Feel like the ultimate VIP as you ride around with personal bodyguards. #GettTatted New Yorkers don’t waste time, get tattooed on your way home. #GettAnything You tell us! We’ll do our best to make your unforgettable experience happen.

GetTaxi was founded in 2010, but launched in New York last August. To date, GeetTaxi has raised $US52 million in venture funding.

Disclosure: Gett CMO Brooke Moreland is married to Business Insider Executive Editor Joe Weisenthal.

