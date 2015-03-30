Shane Warne has a message for everyone who thinks his World Cup 'thirsty' questions were over the top

Picture: Getty Images

When Australia won its fifth ICC World Cup last night, the post-match interview responsibilities were handed to Shane Warne.

Back in Warnie’s day, post-match quotes from overweight blokes with moustaches about how the “might have one or two” never failed to raise a chuckle.

But the gold from today’s modern players just wasn’t coming, so given the lead from coach Darren Lehmann about how he expected the boys to celebrate maybe for a week, Warne – who knows a thing or two about boozing to excess – just wouldn’t drop it.

Picture: Getty Images

Here’s his best lines:

To Brad Haddin: “Are you feeling thirsty?”

To Steve Smith: “Are you going to have a bit of a drink tonight too Smithy? Are you going to get thirsty as well? The boys are thirsty they seem.”

To Shane Watson and Josh Hazlewood: “So what’s the plan — besides lots of drink and that?”

And: “How long is that going to last? Just one night, two nights? We saw (coach) Darren Lehmann say it might last a week. Do you reckon it will go a bit longer than that?”

Yes, it was over the top and outdated, and the Twitter audience, who are always horrified that old people still exist, reacted predictably:

Warnie is an extreme example but cricket has to ask is this the message that it wants to promote around alcohol? http://t.co/UEOHTxyPMa — Paul Dillon (@DARTAPDILLON) March 29, 2015

When you've just won the World Cup and get interviewed by Warnie. pic.twitter.com/g7C5sWLJPi — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 29, 2015

This morning, the Spin King is copping it from all sides, from breakfast TV to social media to media reminding him that the drinking parts of his career weren’t the ones he should be reminding everyone about.

Picture: Getty Images

So to all of them, he has this to say:

Do gooders get stuffed. Straya is the best place in the world, not politically correct, keep it real. Aussies celebrate properly ! #thirsty — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.