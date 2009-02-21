Bank Stocks Getting Creamed

Update: It’s a bloodbath. Citi (C) is down about 15%, barely above $2. Wells (WFC) is off 10%. Bank of America (BAC) down 18%



Original post: Every day is starting to feel like one day closer to nationalization. Even on the up days, nobody wants to touch Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC). Both are getting whacked in overseas trading, which was overall quite ugly.

Geithner can’t rull out that toxic asset purchase program fast enough.

