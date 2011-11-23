For 7 Bucks, You Can Get Rid Of Junk Mail For Good

Photo: Mr. Thomas

If your mailbox is bursting at the seams with holiday mailers and coupon books, there’s a new way to get rid of that junk for good. catalogue Choice just launched a new online service that acts as a middleman between spamming retailers and your snail mailbox, the New York Times’ Ann Carrns reports.



Through its Mail Stop Envelope initiative, the company mails you a big fat envelope ($6.75 a pop) that you can stuff like a Thanksgiving turkey with all the sales fodder you don’t want to keep.

When their staff receives the envelope, they’ll jump through whatever hoops it takes to be sure that’s the last piece of junk mail you receive from those retailers.

The site already offers a similar service for free online and through an app, but you’d have to manually punch in all the mailing information yourself. For an extra seven bucks, the mailing envelope seems like a bargain.

catalogue Choice is a gem, especially if you’ve been flooded with unwanted mail recently. By logging into the site, you can search from the companies clogging your mailbox and submit forms to opt-out of their mailing lists.

For phone books, all the site needs is your zip code and the clunkers will be off your porch for good.

