How To Stop Gmail From Stuffing Ads Into Your Inbox

Yesterday word got out that Google is putting ads directly in its new Gmail Inbox.



These ads are tricky because they are mixed in with your inbox and look like a regular email.

Google announced back in May that it was adding new features that would help users better organise email. Specifically, the feature organizes emails into different inboxes based on categories like: Primary, Social, Promotions, and Updates.

The Promotions tab is supposed to house emails from places like LivingSocial, department stores, and other marketers that you’ve signed up for. But according to Google, there are two new kinds of ads: ones that link out taking you away from your inbox and ads that will expand in your inbox when you click.

We’re used seeing Internet ads everywhere we go, but having them inside of our inbox can be quite annoying.

If you’re seeing these ads in your inbox here’s how you can get rid of them:

If you see an ad in the promotions tab, click or tap the X on an ad to make it go away. Keep in mind that this will only dismiss the add until you open a new session.

The only way to really get rid of the ads is to turn off the feature entirely.

You can do this by:

Heading to the gear shaped icon in the top right corner under your Gmail photo.

Select “configure inbox” and disable the “Promotions” option.

There isn’t word on weather Google will transition the ads to other inboxes at some point. For now, turning the off will spare you from the ads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.