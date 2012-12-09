How To Get Rid Of Annoying Ads On Your Android Phone With One Simple Trick





Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

When you download certain Android apps from the Google Play app store, they sometimes push annoying ads to your smartphone.

The first way to detect the issue is to download free app called AirPush Detector.

AirPush Detector scans your phone to see which apps appear to use notification ad frameworks. From there, you can easily uninstall the ad-supported apps using AirPush Detector.

The app can’t block ads, but it can at least alrert you to which ones are showing you them.

Now for the trick.

After you’ve detected and deleted the apps are responsible for the ads, head to the Google Play Store.

Once inside the Play Store, tap on Settings.

Inside Settings, uncheck “Google AdMob Ads” and this will ensure that you will no longer receive targeted ads from Google.

Don’t Miss: There’s A Simple Way To Stop Your Friends From Embarrassing You On Facebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.