Get Rich Or Die Tryin': 50 Cent's Guide To Success

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, knows a thing or two about surviving failure on the way to success.



In 1994, after being charged with multiple counts of drug dealing and possession, he was sent to a correctional boot camp.

Fast forward 14 years to last year, when 50 made $150 million through his businesses, investments, and music sales.

The personal philosophy 50 credits with this reversal of fortune is laid out in his new book The 50th Law, coauthored with Robert Greene.

It’s all about how we’re inhibited by fears we don’t even know about.

Greene summarizes:

You are asleep. You are not aware of the degree to which fear determines your actions. What bothers people now and makes them fret and retreat would hardly have upset an American in the 19th century, facing constant threats from the environment. We cannot see this, however. We don’t have enough distance and detachment to observe how far we have traveled down the path of fear. And so the book is designed to fill such a role–to wake you up and make you reflect upon the fears inhibiting your mobility. There is no good in avoiding our fears and pretending they don’t exist–we must turn around and look them square in the eye so we can move past them.

50 Cent himself does not appear to have much trouble being fearless: after being shot nine times at close range and stabbed over a dispute with rival rappers, he is as outspoken and combative as ever. And no one will complain that The 50th Law suffers from a lack of self-confidence on the part of its authors. The first chapter alone finds parallels between the Law and the lives and teachings of Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcom X, and James Baldwin.

Here’s the opening chapter:

