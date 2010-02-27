Get Ready To Say Goodbye To Curling, Lads and Lasses

We know.



You totally hate curling. But you are transfixed by it. There’s something almost hypnotic about the way the guy or girl who pushes out the “stone” gently twists his wrist and releases the thing.

You’ve been debating it with your friends. Is it analogous to chess, with a complicated series of moves and counter-moves that are all but invisible to the non-expert? To shuffleboard? Is it, as Eric Dash at the New York Times put it, ” horseshoes combined with housekeeping?” Is it really a sport at all? Why do women and men compete separately in a sport that would seem to easily lend itself to co-ed play?

CNBC’s ratings are reportedly up a bit, thanks to curling. (We think that this must smart a bit inside of CNBC.)

In any case, it’s all but over. The women’s final match is tonight. The men’s final match is tomorrow.

So tonight, when the market closes and CNBC switches over the the greatest mesmerization on ice, take a moment and reflect. We’ll all be watching what will no doubt be our last curling match until 2014.

