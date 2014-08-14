Get Ready To Buy Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman is taking his hedge fund, Pershing Square, public, Bloomberg reports.

In a letter to investors, the billionaire wrote that he sees the fund going public later this year, boosting the amount of permanent capital it holds.

The letter also addresses Ackman’s infamous Herbalife short, saying that he may extend the position by paying more premiums.

More on this to come, refresh this page for updates.

