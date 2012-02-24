GET READY: The Second LTRO Is Less Than A Week Away

Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Analysts are buzzing about expectations for the European Central Bank’s second three-year long-term refinancing operation, and they’re diving from the enthusiasm we saw about a month ago.Once again, Spanish and Italian banks in particular will likely ask the central bank for billions in cheap funding, but earlier speculation that the take-up could amount to as much as €1 trillion—well above the €489 billion ($650 billion) they asked for last time around has been scaled back.



That take-up includes both new money banks ask for from the central bank and existing, shorter-term loans from the ECB that can be rolled over to a three-year maturity.

A handful of recent expectations from the street:

Morgan Stanley (note out yesterday): €200-500 billion

Analysts polled by Reuters (from that MS note): €470 billion

UBS (via FT): €492 billion (with €300 billion in new money)

Citi (note out today): €400-500 billion

Standard Chartered (via CNBC): €500-750 billion

The LTRO has staved off a lot of the more immediate pressures on banks, particularly in countries like Italy and Spain, however it is still unclear whether much of that funding is being filtered back into the eurozone economy.If that doesn’t happen, credit will continue to tighten in the souring economic climate, particularly in Italy and Spain.

