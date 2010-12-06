Get Ready, It's Going To Be A Really Annoying Week In The Economy

After last Friday’s thud of an employment report, everyone’s eager for more data to see if it’s really true that the recovery has hit into a brick wall. Could it be?



Well this week won’t help answer that question.

The economic calendar for the week is super light.

Among the highlights: The JOLTS report! The Ceridian-UCLA Pulse of Commerce Index, and of course the balance of trade on Friday.

In other words, if you’re thirsty for clarity you won’t get it, and you’ll probably just be annoyed. Sorry.

