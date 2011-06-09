Initial Jobless Claims Rise Again To 427K

The number is out, and it’s up and worse than expected at 427K.



That’s up from a revised 426K and estimates of 419K.

Not a total disaster, but, nothing to cheer about at all.

Here we go: Analysts are looking for initial jobless claims of 419K compares to 422K last week, but given the bad data who knows what’s going to happen.

We’ll hav it up when it’s live at 8:30.

