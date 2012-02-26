GET READY: Here Comes Another Big Week For Economic Data

Joe Weisenthal
watch calendar date 27

Photo: Steve Hodgson on Flickr

Last week was kind of light in terms of data, but this week the pendulum swings back.By the end of the week, we should know a lot more about the direction of the economy.

Here are some highlights:

Monday:

  • Pending home sales: Analysts expect a 1.0% increase.
  • The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey

Tuesday:

  • Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Analysts expect a 3.6% sequential drop vs. 3.7% the month before.

Wednesday:

  • Second estimate of GDP: Analysts expect it to stay flat from the initial read at 2.8%.
  • Chicago PMI: Consensus is for 60, down a touch from 60.2.
  • Fed Beige Book

Thursday:

  • Initial jobless claims: Estimate is for 355K.
  • Personal Income: Expected to rise 0.4%.
  • Personal spending: Expected to rise 0.3%.
  • Construction spending: Analysts expect a 1% gain.
  • ISM: Forecast is 54.5
  • Auto sales

Should be a fun one!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

economy moneygame-us