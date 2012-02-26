GET READY: Here Comes Another Big Week For Economic Data

Photo: Steve Hodgson on Flickr
Last week was kind of light in terms of data, but this week the pendulum swings back.By the end of the week, we should know a lot more about the direction of the economy.
Here are some highlights:
Monday:
- Pending home sales: Analysts expect a 1.0% increase.
- The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey
Tuesday:
- Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Analysts expect a 3.6% sequential drop vs. 3.7% the month before.
Wednesday:
- Second estimate of GDP: Analysts expect it to stay flat from the initial read at 2.8%.
- Chicago PMI: Consensus is for 60, down a touch from 60.2.
- Fed Beige Book
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims: Estimate is for 355K.
- Personal Income: Expected to rise 0.4%.
- Personal spending: Expected to rise 0.3%.
- Construction spending: Analysts expect a 1% gain.
- ISM: Forecast is 54.5
- Auto sales
Should be a fun one!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.