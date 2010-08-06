Randgold CEO: Gold Is Going To Rise As Much As 20% in 2011

Mark Bristow, CEO of Randgold Resources, spoke with CNBC this morning about his company and gold prices. Bristow sees the gold price rising by 10 to 20% in 2011.
- 0:35 We’re getting a tightening of gold supply, and the world is demanding more as a result of global worries.
- 1:50 We’ve got a new projects coming online in the Congo.
- 3:30 Gold production will be strong in H2 2010, but demand is still expected to be high.
