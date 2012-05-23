Frontline Is Airing A Must-Watch Documentary On Jon Corzine And MF Global Tonight

Photo: Frontline

Frontline will be airing a short documentary on bankruptcy of brokerage MF Global tonight, with a heavy focus on the rise and fall of the firm’s former CEO Jon Corzine.If the epic Frontline documentary “Money, Power & Wall Street” is any measure of the network’s ability to cover a financial collapse, we’ve got pretty high hopes for this one. From the press preview of the documentary, we can tell it’s filled with insight from experts and lots of interesting video clips of Corzine’s old days.



The 30-minute piece will premiere at 10:30 pm EST tonight, and is titled “The Six Billion Dollar Bet,” in reference to the $6 billion worth of European sovereign debt that the firm revealed last October, which ultimately led to a loss of investor confidence in the company and caused shares to plunge to a penny stock in less than week.

The feature on MF Global was originally intended to be a part of “Money, Power & Wall Street,” but the producers couldn’t fit it into the series’ 4-hour time limit, so they decided to expand it into a short, stand-alone piece, a Frontline spokesperson told Business insider.

Here’s a list of some of the big names who’ll be commenting on the brokerage’s collapse in the documentary:

CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton

Bloomberg columnist Bill Cohan

Analyst/CNBC contributor Chris Whalen

New York Times reporter Azam Ahmed

WSJ reporter Aaron Luchetti

Bethany McLean

Below is a video preview of the documentary from Frontline—



Watch Jon Corzine’s Washington Influence on PBS. See more from FRONTLINE.

