8:30 AM ET. CPI.



Analysts are looking for 0.1% on core, which would be a bump up from the heart-stopping 0.0% we got last time. That was the lowest level ever, and while inflation expectations and growth expectations are higher, the market needs to see it in reality, especially after yesterday’s blistering PPI.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.