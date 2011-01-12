The Snow Has Arrived: Here's What You Need To Work From Home During A Blizzard

Dan Ngyuen NY via Flickr



Editor’s note: This post originally appeared during last month’s blizzard on the East Coast. As the second Snowpocalypse barrels down on us, let’s take another look at how to get work done while snowed in.

If you’re snowed out of your office and stuck working from home, there are plenty of gadgets to keep you just as productive as you would be if you were chained to your cube at the office. Here’s what you’ll need to stay busy during this blizzard and the next:

A Bluetooth speaker phone accessory for your smartphone will let you conduct conference calls with your colleagues and clients. We’ve used the Blue Ant S4 ($72.91 on Amazon) before, and it delivers excellent sound quality. There are several other great options to choose from too.

Skype is another great way to hold meetings and conference calls with your coworkers. You can use it to video chat and hold meetings as if you were in the same office. Download it here for free.

If you need a file on your office computer, a remote log in application will help you access everything you need. One of the most popular and best-reviewed apps is LogMeIn. It works within your web browser to gain remote access to your Mac or PC. There are several service options that start at $69.95 per year for each computer.

If your internet is down due to the blizzard, use a portable hotspot like Verizon’s 3G Mifi to get online. The Mifi is now free with a two-year contract.

A power outage is no longer a viable excuse for not getting work done. With a gas-powered generator you can keep your gear running all day. Consumer Search has a list of affordable generators ($200 and up) that will power everything you need to stay productive in the dark.

Stay caffeinated and warm throughout the day with a single-cup coffee dispenser like the models Keurig offers. (We have one at the Business Insider office and it’s a lifesaver). This Mini Brewer holds one cup’s worth of water at a time and will have your joe ready in seconds. ($106.99 on Amazon)

