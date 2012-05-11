Get Ready For The Next Big IPO After Facebook

Photo: Financial Times photos via Flickr

Workday, which provides software for human resources and financial planning, has selected bankers for an IPO filing in July, with the offering tentatively scheduled for October or December.Arik Hesseldahl at AllThingsD reports that Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, and JP Morgan will underwrite the offering.



Workday will probably be the next hot tech IPO after Facebook. The company has been growing like crazy — last year co-CEO Aneel Bhusri told us that bookings were doubling every year, and were on track to reach $300 million in 2012.

In October, the company raised $85 million at a valuation of $2 billion. Since then, enterprise tech companies Jive and Splunk have had very successful IPOs, so the company will probably debut even higher than that.

