Get Ready For The Next Baby Boom

We’re all familiar with the post-WWII breeding frenzy that birthed the term “Baby Boomer.”But as the recession sent birth rates in the U.S. plummeting, chances of another boom have seemed pretty unlikely––until now, CNN Money’s Annalyn Censky reports:



“When you ask women ‘how many children do you want to have over your lifetime’, that hasn’t changed much despite this big downturn in the economy,” said Samuel Sturgeon, president of Demographic Intelligence, a firm that forecasts birth rates for clients like Disney, Fisher-Price, Gerber and Procter & Gamble.

Meanwhile, the number of women entering their childbearing years is surging. This segment of the population fell all through the 1990s, but is now back at an all-time high and continuing to rise.

Called the “Echo Boom,” these women are the children of the Baby Boomers and fall between the ages of 20 and 35 — the years considered “prime childbearing age” by the government.”

The question now isn’t whether a boom is happening. It’s when.

Consumer confidence is creeping back up, but the economy continues to chug along at a snail’s pace and the cost of raising a child is more expensive than ever, according to a government report.

Some parents are so determined to have kids that they’ve turned to overseas surrogates to cut costs. Stephanie Coontz, director of research and public education at the Council on Contemporary Families, recently told USA Today that families might start planning to have fewer children. Even so, the fact that the number of women in their prime childbearing years is swelling, as Sturgeon notes, could still prompt another boom.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

