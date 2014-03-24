Get Ready For The Candy Crush IPO [Week Ahead In Tech]

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta.



Here’s what’s happening in the next seven days in tech:

Apple is talking to Comcast about an Apple TV set top box that can stream video. This move could dominate the week in tech.



Y Combinator demo day is Tuesday March 25.

King, maker of Candy Crush Saga, launches its IPO on Wednesday March 26. We’ll get to see how the markets react to King’s numbers, which show revenue already in decline from its flagship match-three game. Forbes says:

King is expected to price on Tuesday at between $US21 and $US24 a share, which would give the whole of the company a market value of up to $US7.6 billion, roughly the same as Hasbro, maker of traditional games like Monopoly and Scrabble.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will speak publicly for the first time on Thursday March 27 when he launches Microsoft Office for Apple’s iPad.

Economic indicators expected this week: U.S. consumer confidence, new home sales, and orders for durable goods.

Ad:tech San Francisco conference runs from March 26-27.



Mac iWorld runs from March 27 – 29.

BlackBerry discloses earnings on Friday March 28.

Facebook is hiring a payments engineer.

Pinterest is hiring an Android engineer.

Google is hiring a technology manager for Google Play.

Amazon is hiring a machine learning scientist.

Twitter is hiring a product manager for Vine.

