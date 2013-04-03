Get Ready For Penfolds' Most Expensive Grange Yet

The 2008 Penfolds Grange is coming, and it’s going to cost you a few grapes.

Put May 2 into your diaries, wine-lovers: the 2008 Penfolds Grange finally hits the shelves, and it’s more expensive than ever.

The 2008 Penfolds Grange will set you back $785 when it hits shelves. That’s $160 more expensive than last year’s release of the 2007 vintage Grange from Penfolds.

So why the increase in price?

Penfolds’ Ildi Ireland tells Business Insider Australia today that the price hike is simply due to increased global demand for the wine-maker’s top drop.

“If we had to be very black and white about it, this is the most expensive price on a new release that we have had to date.

“It’s a case of supply and demand. Our wine supplies are limited and we have been very forutnate enough to see a significant interest pre-release for this wine. As a consequence, the price has increased. We are available globally and it’s just a case of supply and demand. We’re very beholden to Mother Nature, and we make to a style. Our philosophy is about a style and we will never compromise [quality] for volume,” she said this afternoon.

This year’s Grange is also nothing short of perfect according to Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate, scoring a perfect 100. The last Grange to do that, according to the SMH, was the 1976 Grange.

If the top drop is still a few grapes too steep for you, fear not: last year’s Grange — the 2007 — was at the centre of a heavy discounting war between Australian liquor retailers. At one point, the 2007 Grange which had a recommended retail price of $625 was discounted by Dan Murphy’s to $489.99.

