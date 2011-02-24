Get Ready For Long iPad 2 Lines

Apple is hitting production snags on the iPad 2, DigiTimes says, and has had to reduce its production targets.



The iPad 2 is expected to be announced very soon — March 2 to be precise — and ship some time in April. It will probably fly off the shelves.

But apparently Apple will only be able to make 300,000-400,000 this quarter, which seems like not enough at all.

Originally it wanted to produce 400,00-600,000 but ran into some production problems, says DigiTimes.

