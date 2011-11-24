Initial Claims MISS At 393K

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

UPDATE: Initial claims rose to 393K versus expectations of 390K.That’s the first miss we’ve seen on jobless data recently.



Continuing claims also rose to 3691K versus expectations of a small rise to 3621K.

PREVIOUSLY: Initial jobless claims for the week ending on November 19 are expected to increase slightly from 388K to 390K when numbers come out in just a few minutes.

Last week, initial claims made a huge beat on expectations, falling to 388K versus expectations of 395K.

We’ve been seeing consistently improving employment numbers here, and another beat today could quiet some who’ve been saying these positive indicators are just a fluke.

