Get Ready For Another Debate About Female Hackers [Week Ahead In Tech]

Here’s what’s happening in the next seven days in tech:

Today: Scientists will announce a “major discovery” at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, according to a news release from the institution.



This week: Everyone in tech will be talking — again — about how female coders and developers get treated in the male dominated software world after Julie Horvath resigned from GitHub.

Apple is preparing two new larger versions of the iPhone, and a health monitoring app called Healthbook. It may kill the iPhone 5C, however, because sales have not been great.

Oracle reports earnings on Tuesday March 18.



Adobe reports earnings on Tuesday March 18.

The Game Developers Conference runs from March 17 through 21.

GigaOm’s Structure Data conference runs from March 19 through March 20.

Ad:tech San Francisco conference runs from March 26-27.



Google is looking to hire a business operations manager for Google Play.

Facebook scheduled a developers conference for April.

Microsoft is looking to hire a director for its alliance with HP.

Facebook is looking to hire an executives to develop relationships with ad agencies in New York.

@WalmartLabs is looking to hire a manager of customer analytics.

Twitter is looking to a business operations manager.

Amazon is looking to hire an online advertising manager.

