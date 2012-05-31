Get Ready For An 'All New Foursquare'

A lot of change has come to Foursquare lately. Three of its executives have recently departed: Naveen Selvardurai (cofounder), Tristan Walker (Head of Biz Dev) and Morgan Missen (Head of Talent).



There are more changes on the horizon, and it looks like Foursquare is gearing up for a big new release.

A few minutes ago Foursquare tweeted:

Put on your fanciest fancy pants. The all new foursquare is coming soon! Get excited! #allnew4sq bit.ly/KU4PDV — foursquare (@foursquare) May 30, 2012

It hasn’t released any more details, except for this photo, which seems to suggest a whole new redesign is underway including a logo overhaul.

The new Foursquare will look something like this.

Photo: Foursquare via Twitter

