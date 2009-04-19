Get Ready For A Web Sales Tax

State tax rolls have been so decimated there’s an effort in Washington to squeeze local taxes out of web retailers to make up the difference.

The New York Post reports that a bill is likely to be introduced this week to force eBay, Amazon and others to start collecting sales taxes fro online shoppers on behalf of states.

Now, this has happened before but this time the overlords on cash-strapped Capitol Hill may be more serious because it’s a way to funnel money to states that doesn’t come directly from the Federal government.

According to the Post, a by the Rockefeller Institute in New York reported fourth-quarter 2008 sales taxes dropped by 6.1 per cent, and that preliminary figures for the first three months of 2009 suggest even steeper declines.

Read the story>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.