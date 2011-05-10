Get Ready For A Venture Capital Revival

Venture capital was one of the best asset classes in the world before the dot-com bubble burst. Over the next 10 years, returns plummeted as a result of too much capital in the sector and a lack of public market liquidity.



Then, just as the startup world was recovering from the tech bubble of the last decade and the negative effects of the ill-considered Sarbanes Oxley legislation, the 2008 financial erupted.

So today, the venture capital community finds itself at a cross roads. While the asset class has been largely abandoned by institutional investors, this disinterest will paradoxically lead to superior returns in the future.

Consider…….

1. Venture capital is no longer be considered a “necessary asset class” to invest in by many limited partners given the sectors insignificant size relative to the financial assets LPs have under management

2. Limited partners, who generally look retrospectively to determine their portfolio allocations, not progressively, have shunned the asset class.

3. But, as a result of this shaking out of the venture capital sector (in terms of #’s of firms and amount of capital raised by those firms) conditions are now actually favourable for sustained long term returns

Taking a data-driven prospective, this presentation argues that the conditions today in the private and public capital markets bode well for superior performance to return to the venture capital asset class this decade.

Specifically, therewards accruing to private investors in the leading tech companies of today far exceed what private investors used to earn from their investment in the best companies of previous tech cycles. Several things have changed in the past five years or so that have led to this change. This presentation explores what those changes have been.

Click here to see the presentation →

This post originally appeared at The Quigley Report.

