Get Ready For A Presidential Press On The Energy Bill

Barack Obama, his cabinet, and Al Gore, will kick off a nationwide tour to raise support for the massive energy bill starting tomorrow.



It’s about time. Advocates of the legislation were getting restless and wondering why Obama wasn’t putting his full weight behind the bill, opting instead to focus on healthcare.

Obama will have a helpful stack of recent reports to support his case. The CBO reported Friday that the bill will only cost households $175 on average annually. And last week, a White House backed report on global warming painted a pretty dire picture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.