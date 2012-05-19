Get Ready For A Morgan Stanley Versus NASDAQ Finger-Pointing War Over The Borked Facebook IPO

The Facebook IPO was delayed by a half hour, and then, after trading started, desks were unable to confirm whether or not they had their shares at the right price.



Who is to blame for the $104 billion screw-up?

A source close to the IPO tells us “I don’t view this as indictment of NASDAQ,” pointing out that Facebook trading involved massive volume.

But this source says, it’s only a matter of time before the “finger pointing” between NASDAQ and Facebook’s lead IPO banker, Morgan Stanley, really gets going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.