Get Ready For A Microsoft Store Near You: 44 Stores Will Be Open By Next June

One happy Microsoft Store employee.

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Microsoft will have 44 stores by next June, COO Kevin Turner said at the Worldwide Partner Conference happening now in Toronto, including its first international stores (Puerto Rico and Toronto).For some context, Apple has 300 stores worldwide. Currently, Microsoft has 20 stores. So, it’s going to double its retail presence in a year.



Microsoft is only selling its Surface tablet through its retail stores or its online store. People will want to see and play with the device before they buy it, so if Microsoft is committed to the retail direct-to-consumer thing (as it clearly is), it needs to open those new stores as quickly as possible.

Here’s the current list of Microsoft stores.

