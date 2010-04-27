Get Ready For 8 Hours Of Non-Stop Goldmanfreude

Today is all Goldman Sachs (GS) all day, starting at 10:00 when the first of the big Senate hearings start.



We’ll be covering the action non-stop.

Here are the three hearings that will take place in front of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations.

Panel 1:

* DANIEL L. SPARKS

Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM

Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* MICHAEL J. SWENSON

Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* FABRICE P. TOURRE

Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 2:

* DAVID A. VINIAR

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* CRAIG W. BRODERICK

Chief Risk Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 3:

* LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

