Get Ready For 8 Hours Of Non-Stop Goldmanfreude

Joe Weisenthal

Today is all Goldman Sachs (GS) all day, starting at 10:00 when the first of the big Senate hearings start.

We’ll be covering the action non-stop.

Here are the three hearings that will take place in front of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations.

Panel 1:
    * DANIEL L. SPARKS
      Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
    * JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM
      Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
    * MICHAEL J. SWENSON
      Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
    * FABRICE P. TOURRE
      Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 2:
    * DAVID A. VINIAR
      Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
    * CRAIG W. BRODERICK
      Chief Risk Officer
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 3:
    * LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN
      Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
      The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.