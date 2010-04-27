Get Ready For 8 Hours Of Non-Stop Goldmanfreude

Today is all Goldman Sachs (GS) all day, starting at 10:00 when the first of the big Senate hearings start.
We’ll be covering the action non-stop.
Here are the three hearings that will take place in front of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations.
Panel 1:
* DANIEL L. SPARKS
Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
* JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM
Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
* MICHAEL J. SWENSON
Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
* FABRICE P. TOURRE
Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Panel 2:
* DAVID A. VINIAR
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
* CRAIG W. BRODERICK
Chief Risk Officer
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Panel 3:
* LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
