Some Asset Classes Are The 'Multitaskers' Of Investment Portfolios

This post is sponsored by OppenheimerFunds.

People often think of investments as a hedge for the future — money you shouldn’t think about until you really need it. But a well-balanced portfolio can do much more than act as an untouchable nest egg.

Funds don’t play just one role in your portfolio. If you think in terms of growth, income and protection* against certain risks, some funds can end up multitasking for you. OppenheimerFunds senior economist Brian Levitt gives examples of strategies that fulfil more than one function.

Watch the video below for Levitt’s analysis of those issues and more.

Learn more at GrowthIncomeProtection.com. * Protection is positioned as an investment goal. Investing in certain securities may help to hedge against certain risks, but does not imply any guarantee from loss. Mutual funds are subject to market risk and volatility. Shares may gain or lose value. Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com, or calling 1-800-CALL-OPP (800-225-5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing. © 2013 OppenheimerFunds Distributor. Inc.

