You can get paid $1,000 if you're able to watch true-crime documentaries for 24 hours

True-crime fans can finally get paid to watch their favourite documentaries – but only if they can handle a full day’s worth of content.

MagellanTV, a streaming service that focuses exclusively on documentaries, is hosting a contest to give one fan a chance to win $US1,000 if they can successfully watch 24 hours of true-crime documentaries.

The winning participant will also get a one-year free membership to MagellanTV and three, three-month memberships for friends and family.

The marathon features 16 true-crime documentaries that must be watched in a 48-hour period

LMNO Cable Group A still from ‘Manson’s Missing Victims,’ one of the documentaries in the lineup.

Although the winning participant will be challenged to watch 24 hours of content, they will have 48 hours to do so while documenting their experience on social media.

MagellanTV has already chosen the 16 true-crime documentaries that will be in the challenge, and it includes titles about notorious criminals, like “Manson’s Missing Victims” and “Manson 40 Years Later.”

The lineup also includes investigative features, like “Undercover Asia,” which is a deep-dive into secret organ trades, slave trades, and other dark industries.

To keep things interesting, the documentaries range from shorts like the 44-minute-long “Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny” to true-crime epics like “Behind Bars,” which has a run time of 288 minutes, or nearly five hours.

The contest is open to those in the US, and entrants must submit a brief essay

If you’re a true-crime buff and can stomach 24 hours of the stuff, you can go to the MagellanTV website to fill out your application.

The application consists of a few basic questions, and requires a short essay explaining why you’re the perfect person for the job. Entrants can also include a video submission, which is encouraged but it is not required.

Since the winner will be asked to document their “All-Night Crime Watch,” MagellanTV also encourages entrants to include their social media handles.

The contest is only open to those in the United States who are at least 18 years old or who “have reached the age of majority under the laws of the state where [they] reside.”

The deadline to apply is May 4 at 5 p.m. EST.

This isn’t the first time a company has offered to pay someone to watch a lot of content

NBC Earlier this year, Dish TV offered $US1,000 for a fan to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office.’

This offer isn’t the first of its kind to go around. In March, the TV provider Dish offered $US1,000 for a fan to watch 15 hours of “The Office” in the span of nine days.

In the lead up to the release of “The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019, CableTV.com ran a contest in which it would pay a Twitter fan $US1,000 to watch 10 “Star Wars” films back-to-back.

Read More:

