An underwear company will pay you $500 to lounge around your house for 5 hours

Westend61/Getty Images The winner of the contest just has to chill while wearing the brand’s underwear.

Dutch underwear brand Pockies will pay one lucky couch potato $US500 to wear its boxers while hanging out at home and watching TV.

The gig calls for someone with “no ambition whatsoever” to test the boxers for five hours and fill out a questionnaire about the experience.

US residents who are 18 and older can apply on the brand’s website until October 31.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For those who take relaxation extra seriously, the Dutch underwear brand Pockies may have a job for you.

In exchange for $US500, the brand wants someone to wear its pocketed boxers while lounging on a couch for five hours. After, they will be asked to fill out a questionnaire about the experience and the underwear.

The job description specifically calls for someone who has “no ambition whatsoever,” “lack[s] initiative,” and “[has] two buttcheeks.”

The brand is seeking ‘the ultimate couch potato’ to test the comfiness of its underwear



Courtesy of Pockies. An image from the Pockies campaign.

The tongue-in-cheek listing explains that the Dutch company is seeking to understand “the American standards of comfort,” seemingly poking fun at the stereotype that sometimes Americans can be lazy couch potatoes.

“For us, it is interesting to see what our American friends think of Pockies,” said Pockies’ head of HR, Pip Giesberts, in a press release. “Besides that, we need the applicant to be very lazy. That will generate the best results.”

The chosen person is encouraged to spend the afternoon watching TV, eating snacks, and taking naps.

In addition to the $US500 payment, the chosen applicant will receive “loads of snacks and takeout” and “a week’s supply of Pockies,” according to the contest page.

US residents who are 18 and over can apply online through October 31



Those who are interested can apply by filling out a brief form with their contact information and a note describing their own “motivation,” or lack thereof.

Pockies also asks applicants to share their confirmation emails to their own Instagram stories and tag the brand’s Instagram handle.

The contest is open until October 31, and the winner will be announced on November 1.

This isn’t the first time companies have paid someone to test products



Peter Andrew Bosch/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images In July, a snack company offered to pay someone to review cheese.

In July, the snack brand Whisps offered one lucky cheese lover $US2,000 cash, a $US1,500 stipend, and $US1,500 worth of product in exchange for their opinions on the brand’s cheese boards.

Read More:

You can get paid $US1,000 to watch horror movies of your choice for 24 hours straight

11 tips to make more money on eBay

12 surprising ways to save money when buying things on Amazon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.