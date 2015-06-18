This beauty startup will pay you more than $55,000 just to paint your own nails

A nail polish subscription service is looking to pay one lucky candidate over $US55,000 to test and review nail polish and accessories.

A photo posted by Mariacarla (@alracairam) on Jun 10, 2015 at 4:14am PDT

Nailbox — a British nail polish subscription service — put out the call for the nail polish reviewer on their UK career site, first spotted by Mashable.

The company describes the position as “Nail Tester” and said they will be reviewing 50 nail polishes and accessories every month with photographs of each trial. The candidates must “be genuinely interested in beauty and nails, be based in the UK, have a critical eye, keep up with new fashion and be a trendsetter, have well maintained hands and nails, and understand basic photography.”

It said it would pay the employee £35,000, or roughly $US55,375, for their services.

At first glance this might sound like a dream job for some people. If you love to do your nails and get free goodies like “top coats, base coats, treatments, the latest nail polishes, nail files, and foils,” what’s not to love?

A photo posted by Kerry (@sherbertlondon) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:57am PDT

But unless you’re trying a different nail polish on each finger or even on each hand, this job has the potential to become a nightmare.

The act of photographing, reviewing, and testing 50 nail polishes every a month means you’ll average reviewing one to two polishes per day — and that’s if you’re also working on the weekends.

This much turnover means there’s no way to test the longevity of the polish, or whether it will chip. Plus, even if you loved a product, you’d never get to keep it on since you would be constantly taking on and off different polishes, which could be damaging to your nails.

Not to mention, there’s plenty of scientific evidence that the chemicals present in nail polishes and removers are bad for your health.