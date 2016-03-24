A US bar chain will pay interns $12,000 to spend 4 months travelling the world and tasting beer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider World of Beer is a network of craft brewpubs with locations in 20 US states.

World of Beer, a chain of craft-beer taverns across the US, is offering the ideal summer job for anyone partial to a brew or two: a four-month internship travelling the world, tasting beer, and posting about it on social media. And you’ll get $12,000 for your hard work.

“Travel. Explore beer. Get paid,” reads the internship description. Sold yet?

Applicants need to be of drinking age and able to work in the US. They should also possess some skill with social media, photography, writing, or videography, and — obviously — be passionate about beer. You have until Saturday, March 26 to apply.

“So if you want to live, drink and tell the tale to the world, get ready to apply for the chance to share your experience as a Drink It Intern,” the World of Beer site reads.

Applications should be submitted as a one-minute video that shows off your enthusiasm for beer and/or travel, as well as a post to social media. The more popular your postings, the better your chances of snagging the gig. There are also “in-tavern” interviews available in certain cities, where applicants need to “wow” a panel of judges with their personality. A lucky three interns will be chosen, and the job begins in late April.

World of Beer has over 75 taverns open in the US. But with fewer than 8,000 Instagram followers and under 3,000 Twitter followers on its US handle, there’s plenty of room for major social media growth — just the job for these interns to tackle.

