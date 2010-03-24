Get Paid $10 Per Hour To Talk To People On Chatroullette

Photo: Casey Neistat

Startup SideTaker.com is advertising a one-of-a-kind job opportunity on Mashable’s job site:Getting paid to talk to people of the opposite sex on Chatroulette and similar sites like RandomDorm and FaceRoulette.



The job pays $10 an hour, in return for which the employee will:

“Next” anyone of the same sex, or anyone under 16.

Attempt to interview everyone left over

Capture the results on video.

That’s it! For as long as this offer is on the table, we officially no longer feel bad for the out of work.

And while you’re making money, you can challenge your friends to a game of Chatroulette Bingo:

