Britain: There's No Debate, We'll Defend The Falklands At All Cost, So America Get Out Of The Way

As far as some Brits are concerned, when it comes to their Falklands dispute with Argentina, America should simply get out of the way.



According to Harriet Harman, Deputy of the Labour party, “There is no question about the sovereignty of the Falklands, there is no question of their right to self-determination and there is no question that they will be fully defended.”

Thus Hilary’s Clinton’s offer to mediate has been flatly rejected:

Telegraph:

Earlier that day, in Montevideo, she had declared that America’s position was “that this is a matter to be resolved between the United Kingdom and Argentina”, and offered her aid in “facilitating such an effort”.

It was a very thoughtful offer of Mrs Clinton’s, but we suggest that the Government might wish to decline. As far as we are aware, this matter has already been resolved – in 1982, we believe.

There’s little room for Argentinian error given this hard line. It seems pretty ridiculous that there was ever a conflict back in 1982. Which means stupid things can happen again.

