Jordan Peele plans to direct a whole series of horror movies about 'social demons'

Jordan Peele is best known for his comedic work alongside Keegan-Michael Key on their Comedy Central show “Key & Peele” and in their movie “Keanu,” but his directorial debut “Get Out” (opening February 24) will show the world that he’s also really good at scaring us.

And it’s a mission he plans to continue for a while.

In “Get Out,” a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) finds himself in a very messed up situation — actually a massive understatement — when he goes out to the country to visit his white girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) family. We won’t give anything else away, but if you’ve seen the trailer, you can get a hint of how Peele created a unique chiller that explores real ideas and attitudes about race, some of them quite ugly.

See for yourself:

But this is far from a one-and-done for Peele. He recently told Business Insider that “Get Out” is the first in a collection of movies he wants to direct that examine what he calls “social demons.”

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele told Business Insider. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Peele’s examination of race and alienation in “Get Out” is an impressive, confident directorial debut. We can’t wait to see what he will throw at us next, though we’re also pretty afraid.

