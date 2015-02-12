Get yourself organised with the Five-Star Productivity Pack [75% off]

It’s 2015 — time for everyone to get organised professionally in a digital fashion.

And good news: the Five-Star Productivity Pack is here to save the day for even the most disorganized person.

The productivity bundle comes with:

Pocket Premium (1 year subscription) — so you can save articles, videos, and web pages to view everywhere you go

Wunderlist Pro (1 year subscription) — the ultimate to-do list to accomplish more during your day

LastPass Premium (1 year subscription) — a great password manager

Evernote Premium (1 year subscription) — to organise your notes, lists reminders and more in a single platform

Dropbox Pro (3-month trial) — A file sync and sharing solution with 1 terabyte (that’s 1,000 GB) of storage.

And bonus: you’ll also get a New York Times Digital subscription (8-weeks) for free.

The 75% off deal only lasts through the end of February 12.

The Five-Star Productivity Pack: $US182.00 $US59.99 [75% OFF]

