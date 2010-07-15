Get on the Grid – The $200M Grid

Sponsored by:

You can’t enter any sort of conversation about sustainability these days without hearing about grid technologies. These energy grid processes make clean energy real, create power through renewables, and allow for the development of eco homes and eco buildings. In fact, statistics show that grid efficiency could save consumers 10 per cent on power bills annually – the equivalent of $36 billion.

With benefits like these, it’s no wonder that eco-conscious thinkers and tinkerers alike have ideas about modern grid methods that could make a significant societal impact. It’s bringing these inventions to life that often presents the challenge.

Enter the GE ecomagination Challenge: Powering the Grid, a new campaign that supports innovative grid improvements and solutions – in the sum of $200 million, to be exact. General Electric and their partners are offering creative thinkers an opportunity to present their grid technology solution and potentially see it come to fruition through cash grants, a GE research centre fellowship, a cooperative agreement to develop a product or technology, and/or an equity investment.

Think you have an idea that can transform the way we power our lives? Visit ecomagination.com/challenge by September 30, 2010, for additional details and to enter.

For the forward-thinkers out there, here’s the chance to present those big ideas and make your mark!



