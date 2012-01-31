MEET THE PARENTS: 8 Grown-Ups Who Turned Hot Startups Into Real Businesses

Photo: AP
Young tech geniuses are always starting new exciting companies.But at some point the kids can’t run the company by themselves any more and the CEO – or his or her board – has to bring in a grown up.
Position: COO at Facebook
Previous position: Vice president of online sales at Google
Mark Zuckerberg is a fiery young CEO that's a bit awkward at times and devoted to making Facebook an awesome product. But that doesn't necessarily leave time for building a lasting business out of Facebook -- which is why Zuckerberg brought in former Googler Sheryl Sandberg to run the company behind the scenes.
Position: CEO at Twitter
Past position: Product manager at Google
After joining the company as chief operating officer, Dick Costolo took over as Twitter's chief executive officer. He's tasked with finding some way for the quick-growing social network to make a ton of money off its 100 million-plus users. Jack Dorsey, the old CEO, has taken a step back to focus on products (and also work at Square.)
Position: COO of Groupon
Previous position: Co-founder of Mediabank
Business veteran Eric Lefkofsky is running Groupon's behind-the-scenes activities while Andrew Mason serves as the company's public figure. He also owns a huge share of Groupon worth more than $1 billion.
Position: CEO of Yahoo
Previous position: President of Intermec Corporation
After Yahoo took off like a rocket, co-founders Jerry Yang and David Filo decided to bring in a big, experiencedguy to run the company. Tim Koogle joined Yahoo in 1995 to do just that. He left the company in 2001, when Terry Semel -- a 24-year Warner Bros veteran -- took over.
Position: CEO of Netscape
Previous position: CEO of AT&T Wireless
While Netscape was Marc Andreessen's baby, Jim Barksdale was brought in to run the company. He maneuvered the company to an initial public offering in 1995, and then its eventual sale to AOL in 1999.
Position: Chariman of Google
Previous position: CEO of Novell
While Larry Page and Sergey Brin were clearly brilliant idea guys, they needed someone to run the business as it was getting off the ground. Enter Eric schmidt, a veteran of the tech industry with experience running Novell and working at Sun Microsystems. He ran Google as CEO until 2011, when Page took control of the company once again.
Position: President of Tumblr
Previous position: VP Corporate Affairs at HotJobs.com
Moloney joined Tumblr in 2008 to focus on running the company and converting its millions of pageviews into actual revenue for the company. Tumblr has since grown like crazy and accrues more than 15 billion page views per month across all its blogs.
Position: COO at Square
Past position: Vice President, Business & Corporate Development at LinkedIn
Keith Rabois has worked at a ton of now-successful businesses, including LinkedIn (which went public last year in one of 2011's most successful IPOs). He's now running Square's business operations while Jack Dorsey focuses on product at Square (he also works at Twitter).
BONUS: Jay Adelson came in to run Digg while Kevin Rose was running other projects, but ran into a wall
Position: CEO at Digg
Previous position: Founder of Equinix
While Digg CEO Kevin Rose was off making angel investments and trying out crazy ideas, Jay Adelson was charged with ensuring Digg could continue to grow. Unfortunately for Adelson, Digg made a major slip-up when it launched a redesign, and he eventually left the company.
Position: CEO of Apple
Previous position: President of PepsiCo
Apple brought in John Sculley to manage the company -- and Steve Jobs' fiery personality. He eventually bested Jobs in a board room battle, which prompted Jobs to depart and found NeXT.
Position: COO at Zynga
Past position: COO at Electronic Arts
Not old by a longshot, but serial entrepreneur Mark Pincus was still running a wild west at Zynga.
That was before John Schappert joined the company. He's a funny guy that had a keen eye for business and wasn't afraid of crushing projects that weren't getting the job done. Now he's tasked with making sure Zynga -- the largest IPO since Google -- stays on course and turns into a lasting business.
The list isn't comprehensive. There are plenty of other veterans out there with the title 'General Manager' or 'Chief Operating officer' -- or, if you prefer, 'adult supervision.'
Who have we missed? Speak up in the comments below or email us at [email protected]
