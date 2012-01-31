MEET THE PARENTS: 8 Grown-Ups Who Turned Hot Startups Into Real Businesses

Position: COO at Zynga

Past position: COO at Electronic Arts

Not old by a longshot, but serial entrepreneur Mark Pincus was still running a wild west at Zynga.

That was before John Schappert joined the company. He's a funny guy that had a keen eye for business and wasn't afraid of crushing projects that weren't getting the job done. Now he's tasked with making sure Zynga -- the largest IPO since Google -- stays on course and turns into a lasting business.